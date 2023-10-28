Man hospitalized, after being hit by car on State Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating after a man was hit by a car on State Street Friday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m.

Officials said the driver remained on scene and the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This crash is now under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.

