Man hospitalized, after being hit by car on State Street in Springfield

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating after a man was hit by a car on State Street Friday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m.

Officials said the driver remained on scene and the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This crash is now under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.

