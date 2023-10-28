Surprise Squad
Mass. State Police respond to serious crash on I-90 west in Westfield

Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police(Western Mass News)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - State Police responded to a serious car crash on Friday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the crash happened on the Mass Pike west bound at around 9:30 p.m.

There’s no word yet on any injuries.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

