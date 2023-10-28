New utilities poles being installed in middle of the sidewalk, community members react

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - “Es bueno que la ciudad prospere, pero tomando en cuenta ciertos derechos de seres humanos.”

“It’s good that the city prospers, but it should do so taking into account every human’s rights,” said one resident.

In recent days, residents of St. James Avenue and pedestrians who use the sidewalks to get around the area have noticed work on the road and the sidewalks.

New utility poles have been getting installed along a big stretch of the road. Our Western Mass News cameras captured an Eversource team in action on Friday.

But there is one issue. Some of these new utility poles are standing right in the middle of the pathway, blocking pedestrians from using the sidewalks properly. and even leaving little to no room for those with bigger needs.

“Veo la dificultad de los peatones que dan complaints, porque hay personas handicap en silla de ruedas, mujeres con coches con niños, y es dificil transiter en los sidewalks ya que no están en buenas condiciones y ahora hay postes en el medio,”

“I see the difficulty that pedestrians who’ve complained have, because there are disabled people on wheelchairs and women with children inside strollers, and is hard to walk on the sidewalks because they are not in good conditions and now the poles are in the middle,” said one resident.

Western Mass News reached out to Eversource for answers.

They own some of the utility poles being installed on St. James Avenue and they say a total of 46 poles will be changed to new ones owned by both Eversource and Verizon as part of a multiyear process led by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

In a statement, Eversource say in part:

“The poles where we are working are not in the middle of the sidewalk and we are not aware of any of our poles currently set in the sidewalk. That is possible in a job like this though, and it would only be a temporary condition.”

We also reached out to the Springfield mayor’s office and the Department of Public Works, they referred us to MassDOT for comment.

In the meantime, one worry still remains.

“Que no tarden mucho. esa es mi preocupación… que no tarden mucho.”

“That they don’t take too long. that’s my worry. that they don’t take too long,” said one resident.

We also reached out to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation for answers, but we’re still waiting to hear back.

In the meantime, pedestrians will have to continue squeezing by when using the sidewalks.

