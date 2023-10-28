Surprise Squad
Officials announce installation of naloxone boxes in Greenfield

Officials in western Massachusetts are working on new life saving initiatives.
By Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials in western Massachusetts are working on new life saving initiatives.

Greenfield has announced they’ll be installing Naloxone boxes in four locations across the city.

Naloxone also known as Narcan is the life saving emergency medicine sprayed through the nose to combat an opioid overdose.

Those boxes containing the drug can be found at Energy Park, Hillside Park and the two Greenfield City Hall public restrooms.

There will be re-fills weekly by the Tapestry Health.

The goal is to make the drug more available while de-stigmatizing opioid use disorder.

