Town by Town: Children’s Advocacy Center celebration, grant for Springfield park, dog show

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Hampshire County celebrated their 25th anniversary on Friday morning.

The celebration breakfast was held from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Log Cabin in Holyoke.

The event was sold out, and featured guest speakers.

The breakfast also launched a new annual award, the Linda Pisano award for excellence.

It’s named in honor of Linda Pisano, former longtime head of the child abuse unit at the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Then, local leaders announced a $1 million grant for the Springfield Bike & Skate Park at Gurdon Bill Park.

Springfield was selected by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the National Park Service to receive the funding.

The city plans to match the one million dollar grant, making an estimated $2 million in renovations to the park.

Lastly, the Riverhead Kennel Club dog show continued into its second day in West Springfield.

The event is being held on the Big E fairgrounds.

Dogs are judged on things like structure, movement, and temperament.

The event will wrap up on October 29.

