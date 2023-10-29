Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Human figure cardboard cutout hanging from noose found at construction site

The cutout was found hanging from a noose at a site on Prospect Avenue and East 8th Street in...
The cutout was found hanging from a noose at a site on Prospect Avenue and East 8th Street in Cleveland.(WOIO)
By Winnie Dortch and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A construction worker is out of a job after a disturbing human figure cardboard cutout was found at a construction site in Ohio.

The cutout was found hanging from a noose at a site on Prospect Avenue and East 8th Street in Cleveland.

The disturbing sign is one that could be perceived as racist.

The construction project is under the umbrella of Cleveland Construction.

The company’s Equal Employment Opportunity Officer said none of their workers created the display.

The officer said the sign seems to have been made by an employee from a sub-contractor they hired to work at the site.

After the initial investigation, Cleveland Construction management said it did not appear the incident was racially motivated.

The company did request that the worker never return to their project site, however.

Cleveland Construction released a statement to WOIO regarding the incident.

“Cleveland Construction is proud of our diverse workforce on our project sites,” the statement reads in part. “We have strong policies against any forms of racial discrimination or harassment, and we have a zero-tolerance policy against any such activity on our projects.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Massachusetts State Police
Mass. State Police respond to serious crash on I-90 west in Westfield
Police in Westfield seek the public’s help in locating three missing teens.
Westfield Police have located 3 missing teens
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

Palestinians pass by the destruction after the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Gaza receives largest aid shipment so far as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens military offensive
We have more Week 8 Highlights from across the area.
Week 8: Boy's Soccer, Girl's Soccer, Football
Israel says the next stage of its war with Hamas has begun after expanding ground operations in...
Israel launches "second stage" of war
Tim Smith, UAW Region 8 director, stands outside with other workers while picketing near the...
UAW escalates strike against lone holdout GM after landing tentative pacts with Stellantis and Ford