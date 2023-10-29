Longmeadow Girl’s Volleyball teams eyes State Championship going into postseason

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - “State championship. This year we’re going all the way that’s our plan from day one,” said Geroge Mulry.

Mulry, the head coach of the Girl’s Volleyball team at Longmeadow High School tells Western Mass News the hardware is in their sights.

“It starts with winning the league as we wanted to do, and we are able to do that. We would like to be Western Mass champs. It will be our 10th time with the championship, and certainly moving onto that state final and winning that trophy.”

Coach is no stranger to winning as he hit the milestone of 250 wins.

But he says it is not an individual, but rather, a team achievement.

“The unique thing for coaches is that we may get all these wins but we never actually go out there and play the points. So, this is completely on the players and it’s just a reflection of the work they put in it day in and out and really great achievement for the entire program,” said Mulry.

Mulry tells us he loves coaching but this is his last season. He will be stepping away from the program to be able to spend more time with his kids and family.

The players on the team say his departure gives them added motivation.

“I think we all have an understanding that it’s our coaches last season, and we really want to give it our all and make the program proud,” said Michon.

Seniors Meghan Baker and Samantha Michon tell us what separates them from their competition.

“We hold each other accountable. Especially at practices. We like to practice how we play in a game. That is a big motto we have for our team,” said Baker.

“Most teams have one dominant outside hitter. While, for us, we run our office through the middle, and when teams catch up on that we also have very dynamic hitters from all positions. were very well rounded pretty stacked him, offensively and defensively,” said Michon.

The team is led by 11 seniors who coach Mulry tells us are the foundation of their program.

George Mulry, head coach, girl’s volleyball, Longmeadow High School.

“Really they are the heart and soul of our team. They push and motivate everyone, every single day. And that is a huge testament to our success,” said Mulry.

