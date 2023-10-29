National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department partnered up with the Drug Enforcement Administration for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event took place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Central High parking lot.

Residents were encouraged to drop off old or unused prescription drugs, no questions asked.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.