National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event held in Springfield

The Springfield Police Department partnered up with the Drug Enforcement Administration for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
By Photojournalist: Matt White, Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The event took place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Central High parking lot.

Residents were encouraged to drop off old or unused prescription drugs, no questions asked.

