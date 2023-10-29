Popular Wilbraham haunted house makes a spooky return for Halloween

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular spooky display made a return for the Halloween season in Wilbraham.

If it bumps and crawls in the night, it’s probably on Glen Ladd property in Wilbraham.

Western Mass News spoke with Ladd, he said there’s sights and frights at every corner of this house—and you never know what’s gonna pop out at you.

“It’s a nonstop event we have smoke machines that cover most of the street and when they drive up here, they all go off every time a car drives by,” said Ladd.

For years, he and his family have decorated their home to commemorate the Halloween holiday.

“Started 20 years ago, plus, making gravestones with the kids,” explained Ladd.

The homemade haunted house has since become a spooky staple in Wilbraham, drawing people in from near and far day and night.

“My kids and my mother-in-law liked it,” expressed one visitor. “We saw it last night and came back again to see it, it’s perfect and everything looks beautiful.”

Each year Ladd adds a new frightening addition to his lineup of alarming animatronics.

“Every time we see something new or creative, we make it like the Sanderson sisters, we made last week,” added Ladd.

This popularity came with people interested in volunteering to help with the display, instead, Ladd said they started taking food donations, which are then distributed to food shelters open pantries and churches after the holiday.

“I own an accountant firm and a client gave me a thousand dollars the other day last night people came by it was a one hundred dollar bill, we got 12 to 14 boxes of food so far, donated,” said Ladd.

Ladd told us he made 500 treat bags for the kids stopping by his haunted house.

