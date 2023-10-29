‘Say Yes’ event supports proposal of new East Longmeadow High School building

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow residents are choosing whether or not to build a brand new high school and some community members met in support of this construction proposal.

The “Say Yes” event started at 10 a.m. and wrapped up around 1 p.m.

Western Mass News spoke to an attendee from Saturday’s event, Carolyn Ferros and she shared with us why she personally believes a new high school should be built.

“The biggest thing is that the school in its current condition, there’s so many things that need to be updated, replaced, the technology in that school is over 60 years old; we’re talking about electrical, plumbing, everything,” expressed Ferros. “The cost to upgrade is going to be about $97 million versus now the cost to build a new one. We’re looking at closer to $95 million dollars.”

The state will help East Longmeadow by giving a $63 million grant to offset some of the construction costs, but taxpayers will also have to contribute.

A tax hike would go into effect in the coming years, if the proposal’s approved.

