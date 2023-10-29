Springfield 413 Elite team kicks off second season opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield 413 Elite basketball team hosted their second season opener on Saturday evening.

The game took place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

This is the team’s second season in the American Basketball association and they began the season with a first responders and Halloween theme on Saturday.

The upcoming season is expected to bring entertainment for all ages with home game theme nights, giveaways, and plenty of opportunities to meet the teams mascot, Mr. Buckets.

