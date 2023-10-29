Surprise Squad
Week 8: Football, Girl’s Volleyball

Week 8 was a thrilling week and we got highlights from multiple games from across the area.
By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti, Bob Hastings and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Week 8 was a thrilling week and we got highlights from multiple games from across the area.

Check out the action in these games:

  • Taconic Vs. Ludlow - Football
  • Longmeadow Vs. Minnechaug - Football
  • Pittsfield Vs. Baystate Academy - Girl’s Volleyball
  • Holyoke Vs. Springfield Central - Football

Our Game of the Week took us to Clark Field where West Springfield faced off against Amherst.

