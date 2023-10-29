Zoo in the Forest Park hosts annual Spooky Safari

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Zoo in Forest Park hosted their annual Spooky Safari on Saturday.

This event featured a variety of family-friendly activities that include a trick-or-treat trail, music, Halloween-themed crafts and encounters with animals.

Kids and adult invited to come in costume and participate in a costume contest.

Judges from the zoo’s staff will select winners in the categories of: funniest, most creative, and best group costume.

The winners receiving a special prize.

The event took place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

