CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire on Mayflower Avenue this afternoon.

Crews arrived on the scene around 1:45 p.m.

The fire was quickly put out and 5 dogs were rescued.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is now under investigation.

