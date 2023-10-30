Enfield Police seeking larceny suspects

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Enfield police are asking your help identifying suspects involved in a recent larceny.

Investigators said that the four people were involved in a shoplifting incident at a retail store in town.

If you have any information on who they are you’re being asked to contact Enfield Police at (860) 763-6400 ext. 1426

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.