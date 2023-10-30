Surprise Squad
Enfield Police seeking larceny suspects

Enfield police are asking your help identifying suspects involved in a recent larceny.
By Samantha Galicki
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Enfield police are asking your help identifying suspects involved in a recent larceny.

Investigators said that the four people were involved in a shoplifting incident at a retail store in town.

If you have any information on who they are you’re being asked to contact Enfield Police at (860) 763-6400 ext. 1426

VIEWER VIDEO: Bears seen playing in Sturbridge backyard
