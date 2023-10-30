Exploring Matthew Perry’s struggles with addiction following his death

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As tributes continue to pour in for Matthew Perry, we’re moving the focus away from his work as an actor to his struggles with sobriety off-camera - a journey he was very open about in recent years.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has completed Perry’s autopsy, but they’re deferring their findings until a toxicology report can be completed. While there may or may not be a connection to substance abuse, Perry’s public life and heavily publicized death is drawing more attention to addiction and recovery.

Perry may forever be remembered as Chandler on “Friends”, but his greatest work may be his role as an advocate and a friend to millions dealing with substance abuse problems.

“A patient who has an addiction should not view relapse as a failure,” said Dr. Steven Ryzewicz, medical director for addiction consultation services for Baystate Medical Center.

It’s no secret that Perry dealt with his own share of sobriety struggles. In 2022, he wrote openly about it and shared in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing.”

“I have spent upward of $7 million trying to get sober. I have been to six thousand AA meetings. (not an exaggeration, more an educated guess.) I’ve been to rehab fifteen times. I’ve been in a mental institution, gone to therapy twice a week for thirty years, been to death’s door.”

Ryzewicz told us that addiction relapses, like Perry experienced over the years, aren’t uncommon.

“Let’s say someone gets fired from a job, or they have a loss of a relationship of a significant other or a spouse. Those can be dramatic triggers and they trigger lifestyle changes,” Ryzewicz explained.

Yet, there’s hope. Even if there is a relapse, Ryzewicz said a look at their previous recovery could put them back on the right path.

“Anyone who’s relapsed, who’s trying to get into recovery again will use some of that information that they know works for them or doesn’t work from previous episodes. Also, look at the relapse, what happened?” Ryzewicz added.

There’s one more resource that Perry knew about all too well: the support of others. He wrote in his book:

“Addiction, the big terrible thing, is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down. The one thing I got right was that I never gave up, I never raised my hands and said, ‘That’s enough, I can’t take it anymore, you win.’ And because of that, I stand tall now, ready for whatever comes next. Someday you, too, might be called upon to do something important, so be ready for it.”

“Friends can have a tremendous impact, especially if they are not drug-using friends that are positive influences for someone who is in recovery,” Ryzewicz noted.

Ryzewicz told us that, no matter how many times you relapse, if it’s every three months or three weeks, keep going and use those moments as learning lessons as you prepare to head back on your life-long road to recovery.

