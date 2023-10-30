Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Eyedrops from CVS, Rite Aid and others carry possible infection risk, FDA says

FILE - A sign for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in...
FILE - A sign for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver Spring, Md., Dec. 10, 2020. U.S. health regulators are warning consumers not to use more than two dozen varieties of over-the-counter eyedrops because of the risk of infections that could lead to blindness. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators are warning consumers not to use more than two dozen varieties of over-the-counter eyedrops because of the risk of infections that could lead to blindness.

The Food and Drug Administration advisory applies to lubricating drops sold by six companies, including CVS Health, Target, Rite Aid and Cardinal Health. Consumers should stop using the products immediately and avoid purchasing any that remain on pharmacy and store shelves, the FDA said in a statement Friday.

The agency asked the companies to recall their products last week, because FDA inspectors found unsanitary conditions and bacteria at the facility producing the drops. The FDA did not disclose the location of the factory or when it was inspected.

No injuries related to the products had been reported at the time of the announcement, but the FDA encouraged doctors and patients to submit cases through the agency’s online reporting system.

Earlier this year, federal officials linked an outbreak of drug-resistant bacteria to eyedrops from two companies, EzriCare and Delsam Pharma. More than 80 people in the U.S. tested positive for eye infections from the rare bacterial strain, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After the products were recalled in February, health inspectors visited the manufacturing plant in India that made the eyedrops and uncovered problems with how they were made and tested, including inadequate sterility measures.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
A Kansas couple has been given their money back from an HVAC company for work that reportedly...
Couple gets nearly $30K back from company after reporting incomplete work on home
Massachusetts State Police
Mass. State Police respond to serious crash on I-90 west in Westfield
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England
The students gave the car to Michelle Mendez Thursday, who said the gift will be life-changing.
Single mother with 6 kids gifted car refurbished by high school automotive tech students

Latest News

Enfield Police seeking larceny suspects
Enfield Police seeking larceny suspects
Goldie Hawn said the aliens were “silver in color” with a “slash for a mouth,” had tiny noses...
Goldie Hawn shares alien encounter she experienced more than 50 years ago
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley, Minn.,...
Biden wants to move fast on AI safeguards and will sign an executive order to address his concerns
This undated photo provided on Mon., Oct. 16, 2023, by the Chicago chapter of the Council On...
Illinois man pleads not guilty to hate crime and murder charges in attack on Muslim mother and son
Residents, standing on an overpass, look at damage caused by Hurricane Otis, in Acapulco,...
Hurricane Otis: 1 American among 45 dead in Acapulco as search for bodies continues