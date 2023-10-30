Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Firefighters respond to house fire on High Street in Palmer

Palmer crews responded to a structure fire on Monday afternoon.
Palmer crews responded to a structure fire on Monday afternoon.(Palmer Fire Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Palmer crews responded to a structure fire on Monday afternoon.

According to the Palmer Fire Department, firefighters were on scene for reports of a fire in the area of High Street.

When emergency crews arrived they were able to extinguish the fire and overhauled the first floor.

No injuries reported.

The cause of the fire under investigation at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details a soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
A Kansas couple has been given their money back from an HVAC company for work that reportedly...
Couple gets nearly $30K back from company after reporting incomplete work on home
Massachusetts State Police
Mass. State Police respond to serious crash on I-90 west in Westfield
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England

Latest News

Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Springfield’s first ever women’s center, LEDC business grants, new crosswalks
Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia has announced a new public safety plan that comes in the wake of...
Holyoke’s mayor releases new safety plan in wake of deadly shooting
The school year is underway, which means the Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad is back and this...
Surprise Squad honors Springfield teacher helping her students and community
There are concerns about antisemitism since the Hamas attacks on Israel earlier this month, but...
Biden Administration working to support college students amid rise in antisemitic incidents