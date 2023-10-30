Firefighters respond to house fire on High Street in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Palmer crews responded to a structure fire on Monday afternoon.

According to the Palmer Fire Department, firefighters were on scene for reports of a fire in the area of High Street.

When emergency crews arrived they were able to extinguish the fire and overhauled the first floor.

No injuries reported.

The cause of the fire under investigation at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details a soon as they become available.

