Holyoke’s mayor releases new safety plan in wake of deadly shooting

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia has announced a new public safety plan that comes in the wake of shooting that led to the death of a baby.

On October 4, gunfire rang out near the intersection of Maple and Sargeant Streets in Holyoke. One of those bullets hit a nearby PVTA bus and a pregnant woman who was on-board that bus. Doctors delivered her child in an attempt to save its life, but the baby did not survive.

The next day, city officials gathered to discuss immediate efforts to help combat violence in the city and, at that time, Garcia indicated that he would bring forth a broader plan for city council approval.

Gracia’s plan, which was released Monday and he called ‘Ezekiel’s Plan / Operation Safe Streets’, call for $1 million in new spending that will focus on:

Police Enforcement

Foot and bike patrols

Hiring 13 more police officers

Installing a citywide surveillance camera system that works in conjunction with ShotSpotter

Increasing inspection of rental properties

Tenant and neighborhood protection strategies

Creating the post of Homeless Liaison / Housing Navigator

Strengthening neighborhood outreach and engagement

Garcia said in an executive summary of the plan, in part:

“Holyoke is a compassionate city...but that commitment to compassion and social justice must be balanced against our responsibility to provide for the safety and well-being of all our citizens.”

“As Mayor, I have an obligation to address issues such as violence, illegal activity, and health and safety disparities that have a negative impact on neighborhoods.”

The funding for the plan would come from several sources, including ARPA funds, capital stabilization funds, opioid settlement funds, and local appropriation.

Garcia plans to introduce the plan at a special city council meeting in November.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

