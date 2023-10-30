Jewish Federation of Western Mass. holds fundraiser to go towards $250k goal

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Community members and others gathered Sunday at the Springfield Jewish Community Center in Longmeadow, to provide support to Israel as the war against Hamas enters its third week.

The Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts, hosting a fundraiser event. Looking to raise 50 thousand dollars in one hour just one step towards their mission to raise 250 thousand dollars.

“All of the money goes to our Israel partners to make sure we’re taking care of the needs now during the war and afterward,” said Bobby Naimark.

At the fundraiser, people listened to guest speakers- including Jewish leaders, politicians, and holocaust survivor Henny Luin.

Donor impact officer Bobby Naimark tells Western Mass News why hearing her story is important during this time.

“There have been a lot of parallels made with what is going on now to the holocaust. And we like to say that we didn’t learn our lessons over 75 years ago. Now we can really make sure that our Jewish community’s support is taken care of,” said Naimark.

Ultimately, the organization raised over 50 thousand in cash and match and over 265 thousand dollars collectively. But Naimark says they will keep going.

“We have family friends that we you know love and care about that are over there and this is how we can show our support and gain more allies in the non-Jewish community,” said Naimark.

At the event, guests also received and wore blue ribbons, symbolizing support and solidarity for the hostages taken by Hamas terrorists and their families.

