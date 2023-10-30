Northampton candy store seeing items return after last year’s Halloween shortages

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Halloween almost here, one local candy store is doing good business after a national supply shortage last year.

Halloween is not just about being a kid again and wearing your favorite costume. It is also about enjoying lots and lots of candy, sweets that are sold at Captain Candy in Northampton. After a stock scare before last Halloween, the shop has been bouncing back.

“We’ve definitely gotten some of the Hershey’s items in, which we didn’t really have last year, which is nice,” said Captain Candy manager Evan Kashinsky. “It seems like everything is back to normal, sort of.”

As we enter the final stretch before Tuesday, candy sales have so far been strong. However, Kashinsky told Western Mass News that was not the case last year as some brands, like Hershey, dealt with manufacturing issues leading to supply shortages.

“There was some candy that was in stock last year, but especially with the name brands, we had trouble getting the larger sizes because they dedicated all of the production to the smaller…Halloween candy sizes,” Kashinsky

In fact, some Halloween chocolates were in stores earlier than usual. This time, despite some inflation and high manufacturing costs, the store has many well-known favorites for trick-or-treaters, from jellybeans to sour candies to their best seller: Pop Rocks. Kashinsky said he is glad history did not repeat itself.

“It’s really a relief that we have the stock that we have now, which is nice,” Kashinsky noted.

With the shelves mostly filled, the store’s message is shop local.

“You’re really helping out local businesses when you do that and, of course, happy Halloween,” Kashinsky said.

Kashinsky said Captain Candy will have everything you need before you put on your costumes and go trick-or-treating for a big Halloween night.

