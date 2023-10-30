Paranormal group prepares for ghost hunt at historic Agawam house

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Halloween only a day away, it’s the perfect time for our annual ghost hunt with Agawam Paranormal. In fact, it’s our tenth year with the group exploring supposedly haunted haunts all around western Massachusetts.

The sun had already set on a chilly October evening as members of Agawam Paranormal went over the plans for tonight’s ghost hunt. We met in founder Rob Goff’s kitchen. Now, for the tenth year in a row, as he explained to his team where we’ll be spending the night.

“There’s nobody living there. It’s not a residential home or anything like that anymore. It’s three floors. We have a dirt basement, a dirt floor basement I should say. Your main floor and an upper level, the second floor. The second floor consists of, maybe, you can call it three bedrooms,” Goff explained.

It’s “maybe” because the place we headed to is currently unoccupied and has been for quite a while. Our destination that night was the Thomas Smith House in the Feeding Hills part of Agawam and it’s very old. In fact, no ones’ exactly sure how old, but it was probably built sometime in the 1750′s. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places and operates as a museum.

“Docent’s that have been in there, people that have been doing walk-throughs have reported feeling like there’s something there with them or being touched or seeing movement out of the corner of their eye…all basic things, but all small things,” Goff said.

From his research, Goff said it appears there may be a spirit haunting the basement and another one upstairs, possibly that of a child.

“There’s an intelligent spirit of a young boy who perpetually is at play. He is running around the first floor and the second floor,” Goff noted.

However, first, the team loads up their equipment, which includes a multitude of infrared cameras, thermal imaging equipment, motion detectors, cords, cables, and monitors and we headed out with hopes of scaring up a few ghosts.

[Reporter: I know you’ll never say definitively whether there’s a ghost or not, but what makes you think this place we’re going to has some paranormal activity?]

“I’m not saying it’s Casper. I’m saying I don’t know what it is and have eliminated all the natural possibilities that myself and my team could come up with,” Goff explained.

Tonight on Eleven after Monday Night Football on ABC40, we’ll be ghost hunting in the Thomas Smith House and you’re welcome to join us...if you dare.

