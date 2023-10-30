Police announce suspect in Worcester State University shooting

WORCESTER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New details are in on the fatal shooting at Worcester State University Saturday morning.

Authorities are now searching for 18-year-old Kevin Rodriguez, who is wanted on charges in connection to the campus shooting.

Rodriguez’s last known address was in Lawrence.

He is wanted on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder.

Rodriguez is considered armed and dangerous.

Local and state police are continuing to investigate this fatal incident.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kevin Rodriguez, you are being asked to contact mass state police.

