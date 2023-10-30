Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Police announce suspect in Worcester State University shooting

Authorities are now searching for 18-year-old Kevin Rodriguez, who is wanted on charges in connection to the campus shooting.
By Morgan Briggs and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WORCESTER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New details are in on the fatal shooting at Worcester State University Saturday morning.

Authorities are now searching for 18-year-old Kevin Rodriguez, who is wanted on charges in connection to the campus shooting.

Rodriguez’s last known address was in Lawrence.

He is wanted on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder.

Rodriguez is considered armed and dangerous.

Local and state police are continuing to investigate this fatal incident.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kevin Rodriguez, you are being asked to contact mass state police.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Massachusetts State Police
Mass. State Police respond to serious crash on I-90 west in Westfield
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
Police in Westfield seek the public’s help in locating three missing teens.
Westfield Police have located 3 missing teens
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

Zaylie Neron was last seen on October 26th at 10:30 pm.
Vernon Police issue silver alert for missing 12-year-old girl
Kara Beach is hitting the road.
Springfield Public Schools teacher wins contest to run in TCS NYC Marathon
Authorities are now searching for 18-year-old Kevin Rodriguez, who is wanted on charges in...
Police announce suspect in Worcester State University shooting
Crews arrived on the scene around 1:45 p.m.
5 dogs rescued from kitchen fire in Chicopee
Kara Beach is hitting the road.
Springfield Public Schools teacher wins contest to run in TCS NYC Marathon