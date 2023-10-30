Police, fire officials urge safety ahead of Halloween

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, it is one of the most festive nights of the year for kids and neighborhoods – Halloween - and before all of you go out trick-or-treating, one local police department wants to make sure everyone is safe.

Halloween is a time when people of all ages can just dress up and be a kid, but one thing will never change no matter how old you are: doing what you can to stay safe. That is what Ludlow Chief Dan Valadas wants as many children and their parents and guardians get ready to go trick-or-treating.

“Stay off the roadways, stay on the sidewalks as much as possible. If you’re going to cross, cross safely. We are concerned, always, this time of year of an early sunset,” Valadas said.

The department has taken to social media with safety advice. According to the National Safety Council, children are more than twice as likely to be struck and killed by a vehicle on Halloween than on any other day, which is why drivers are urged to be on the lookout, both on side streets and main roads.

“Slow down, pay attention, don’t drive impaired…and those crosswalks? Heed those crosswalks,” Valadas explained.

The fire department also weighed in when it comes to costume safety. For instance, reduce fire hazards by choosing costumes made of polyester or nylon fabric, avoiding anything that could make a child fall, and making sure any decorations put on the face are safe for skin. Valadas went further and told Western Mass News that everyone walking around should have something so drivers can see them.

“Visibility flashlights, those are always helpful…the earlier somebody can see something, especially a motorist, and react to it, they have time to react,” Valadas explained.

As for the Ludlow community, Valadas said his department will be in almost full force to protect the public.

“We’ve almost doubled the staff for that one night,” Valadas said. “If we do have something, we can get there quickly and we can have enough staff to remediate whatever happens as much as possible and help people as much as possible.”

The police department also advised kids to not get into a stranger’s car or house.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.