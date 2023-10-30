Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Springfield man arrested on gun charges

A Springfield man has been arrested after trying to flee from police over the weekend.
A Springfield man has been arrested after trying to flee from police over the weekend.(Springfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Springfield man has been arrested after trying to flee from police over the weekend.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to a reported disturbance involving a gun on Dwight Street Extension around 1:40 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they saw a vehicle that was being chased by 18-year-old Josiah Martinez of Springfield.

The car pulled over and those inside complied with officers’ orders, but Martinez ran away. He was spotted a short time later on Main Street, but when he saw a police cruiser, he tried to run away while holding his waistband.

Martinez eventually tripped on Rutledge Avenue and police caught up to him and detained him. Walsh added that Martinez allegedly said he had a BB gun on him, but investigators found a loaded large-capacity gun and placed him under arrest.

Martinez has been charged with carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
A Kansas couple has been given their money back from an HVAC company for work that reportedly...
Couple gets nearly $30K back from company after reporting incomplete work on home
Massachusetts State Police
Mass. State Police respond to serious crash on I-90 west in Westfield
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England
The students gave the car to Michelle Mendez Thursday, who said the gift will be life-changing.
Single mother with 6 kids gifted car refurbished by high school automotive tech students

Latest News

VIDEO: Bears seen playing in Sturbridge backyard
VIDEO: Bears seen playing in Sturbridge backyard
VIDEO: Bears seen playing in Sturbridge backyard
VIEWER VIDEO: Bears seen playing in Sturbridge backyard
Enfield Police seeking larceny suspects
Enfield Police seeking larceny suspects
With Halloween almost here, one local candy store is doing good business after a national...
Northampton candy store seeing items return after last year’s Halloween shortages