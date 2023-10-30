Springfield man arrested on gun charges

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Springfield man has been arrested after trying to flee from police over the weekend.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to a reported disturbance involving a gun on Dwight Street Extension around 1:40 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they saw a vehicle that was being chased by 18-year-old Josiah Martinez of Springfield.

The car pulled over and those inside complied with officers’ orders, but Martinez ran away. He was spotted a short time later on Main Street, but when he saw a police cruiser, he tried to run away while holding his waistband.

Martinez eventually tripped on Rutledge Avenue and police caught up to him and detained him. Walsh added that Martinez allegedly said he had a BB gun on him, but investigators found a loaded large-capacity gun and placed him under arrest.

Martinez has been charged with carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

