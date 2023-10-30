Surprise Squad
Springfield Police looking for missing woman

Brittany Fitzgerald (Kaminski)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police in Springfield are looking for your help in locating a missing woman.

They said that 28-year-old Brittany Fitzgerald (Kaminski) has not been in contact with her family for nearly a year. Investigators added that she was last seen by a friend in August and that she had bruising on her face at that time.

Police believe that she may be in the North End or Carew Street areas of Springfield or in Chicopee.

Brittany is approximately 5′5″ tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown eyes, long brown hair, a tattoo of a bird on her back, and cut marks on both arms and thighs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 787-6360 or the department’s non-emergency line at (413) 787-6300.

