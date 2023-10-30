Springfield Public Schools teacher wins contest to run in TCS NYC Marathon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Kara Beach is hitting the road.

“I never thought I would be able to run a half-marathon, full marathon,” said Beach.

The Springfield Public School teacher is one of tens of thousands of runners sprinting their way to the TCS New York City Marathon finish line on November 5th.

This race her first full marathon is rooted in something much deeper for the beach the outdoor activity is not just another way to stay in shape it’s also her saving grace.

“Back in 2019, my husband, who is an army veteran, started to have problems with his PTSD and his mental health. So, I was there taking care of him, and I needed to take care of my own mental health, so I started to run, which really helped me,” said Beach.

Those 4 years prepared her for this Manhattan marathon, but it wasn’t a smooth ride to get here.

Beach applied to the New York marathon lottery but was denied.

She got a second chance, thanks to Tata Consultancy Services, better known as TCS, who chose Kara and 49 other teachers to compete as a member of their team.

“TCS came out with a teacher competition. So, their competition was to write about why I run and how I use fitness in the classroom,” said Beach. “I actually didn’t believe it at first and I know that I have a great backstory on why I run and I know it can be inspiring, but I didn’t think it was enough to actually win a contest.”

After 20 weeks of training filled with strength conditioning and you guessed it, a lot of running, beach credits her workout friends, better known as her fit family, and her students for keeping her motivated and laughing.

“One of my students, when I was telling them about how I’m running a marathon, he asked, how many days is that gonna take?” said Beach

And while she hopes it’s more like 5 hours instead of days, Kara tells Western Mass News….she already knows what she wants to do when she hits that finish line.

I’m definitely going to go eat, that’s something. Definitely get some type of massage.”

“Kara adds that regardless if it’s running or any other hobby you may have, keep going, believe in yourself, share it with others, as well as find your own community of friends to enjoy it with.

