Town by Town: Springfield’s first ever women’s center, LEDC business grants, new crosswalks

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield, Holyoke, and Easthampton.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Monday for Springfield’s first ever women’s center.

The O’Dell Women’s Center is now located on Lyman Street in Springfield.

It’s named in honor of life-long western Massachusetts resident and longtime maternity nurse Constance O’Dell.

The center is dedicated to helping support low-income women secure educational and career opportunities.

Then, the Latino Economic Development Corporation in Holyoke is awarding $11,000 in grants.

The money will be given out to six deserving businesses in the Holyoke area.

The grants are designed to help these businesses grow and further support their operations, fostering economic growth within the Latino community.

Lastly, MassDOT will be installing two new crosswalks on Northampton Street in Easthampton.

These are meant to address pedestrian safety at two locations on Route 10, between Groveland Street and the Northampton city line.

The project is in response to the two pedestrians that were struck and killed in that same area last year.

