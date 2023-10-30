Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Town by Town: Springfield’s first ever women’s center, LEDC business grants, new crosswalks

By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield, Holyoke, and Easthampton.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Monday for Springfield’s first ever women’s center.

The O’Dell Women’s Center is now located on Lyman Street in Springfield.

It’s named in honor of life-long western Massachusetts resident and longtime maternity nurse Constance O’Dell.

The center is dedicated to helping support low-income women secure educational and career opportunities.

Then, the Latino Economic Development Corporation in Holyoke is awarding $11,000 in grants.

The money will be given out to six deserving businesses in the Holyoke area.

The grants are designed to help these businesses grow and further support their operations, fostering economic growth within the Latino community.

Lastly, MassDOT will be installing two new crosswalks on Northampton Street in Easthampton.

These are meant to address pedestrian safety at two locations on Route 10, between Groveland Street and the Northampton city line.

The project is in response to the two pedestrians that were struck and killed in that same area last year.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
A Kansas couple has been given their money back from an HVAC company for work that reportedly...
Couple gets nearly $30K back from company after reporting incomplete work on home
Massachusetts State Police
Mass. State Police respond to serious crash on I-90 west in Westfield
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England

Latest News

Palmer crews responded to a structure fire on Monday afternoon.
Firefighters respond to house fire on High Street in Palmer
Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia has announced a new public safety plan that comes in the wake of...
Holyoke’s mayor releases new safety plan in wake of deadly shooting
The school year is underway, which means the Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad is back and this...
Surprise Squad honors Springfield teacher helping her students and community
There are concerns about antisemitism since the Hamas attacks on Israel earlier this month, but...
Biden Administration working to support college students amid rise in antisemitic incidents