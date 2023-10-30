Vernon Police issue silver alert for missing 12-year-old girl

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Vernon police issued a silver alert for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Zaylie Neron was last seen on October 26th at 10:30 pm.

Officials say she was last seen in Northampton, not Vernon.

Zaylie is described as being 5 foot 1, 1 hundred 48 pounds with light brown hair and glasses.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a black and white flannel, a winter hat, black slippers, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Vernon Police Department.

