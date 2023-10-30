VIDEO: Bears seen playing in Sturbridge backyard

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fall is in the air and Halloween is just around the corner. With homes and yards decorated for the season and upcoming holidays, they’re attracting more than just potential trick or treaters. Many people around the area have reported an increase in animal activity, drawn in by the jack-o-lanterns decorating their porches.

As autumn settles in and the temperatures cool, we often start craving more comfort foods, like hearty stews, roasts, baked goods, and root vegetables…and we’re not the only ones. Bears are getting ready to hibernate, eating up to 20,000 calories per day. That adds up to a lot of berries and acorns, but if they find an easier alternative, they’ll gladly go after it.

We talked to Ashley Chakkiath of Sturbridge, who recently found their outdoor pumpkins out of place and the bears who may have been to blame.

“I was wondering what it was that could have been playing with it, maybe it was a deer, so we went looking around out our windows and we found a bear and then we found two bears and that’s when I took out my phone to video tape it and they started play fighting,” Chakkiath said.

Chakkiath told Western Mass News that they don’t usually see bears in their yard, even though they live on the edge of the woods, but they’ve noticed a significant uptick in the last month. She said they don’t keep their trash outside and don’t have bird feeders, which are both known to attract bears.

“I asked a friend who knows a lot about bears, ‘Do they like pumpkins?’ and she said yes and that’s when we decided to get rid of them,” Chakkiath added.

In fact, according to Outdoor Hub, it’s not unusual to see bears eating pumpkins. While the gourd is not a usual part of their diet, the sweet smell of a freshly carved jack-o-lantern will attract a hungry bear.

According to mass.gov, to avoid encounters with bears, remove bird feeders and pet food. In addition, clean barbeques and grills after each use and secure trash and only put it out in the morning it’s being picked up.

Wildlife experts said black bears are usually wary of people and their first response to something unusual is to leave. If you see one while out, make your presence known by clapping or making noise while slowly backing away. However, if a bear has grown used to a food source in and around the area, it may continue to return. Chakkiath told us that, since they removed the pumpkins, they haven’t seen much bear activity, among the usual wildlife visitors. She said there is an unexpected upside to come out of all this.

“I think the silver lining in having all these animals is that the neighbors have come together and watch out for each other,” Chakkiath explained.

If you do experience problems with black bears that become a nuisance, call your nearest MassWildlife office and when you’re done with your holiday decorations, like pumpkins and corn stalks, experts said to dispose of them properly and do not throw them in the woods where they will attract more wildlife.

