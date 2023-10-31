5 displaced, following basement fire on Hampden Street in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Ludlow responded to a basement fire on Tuesday morning.

According to the Ludlow Fire Department, at around 7:40 a.m. firefighters were on scene for reports of an emerging fire at a home on Hampden Street

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the side door of the house. They were able to extinguish the fire from the basement.

No reported injuries.

Officials said five residents were displaced and the Red Cross is assisting them.

Firefighters also removed four cats from the home, but one of them died.

The cause of fire is under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.