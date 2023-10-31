ADL discusses surge of antisemitic incidents amid Hamas attacks on Israel

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Concerns about antisemitic incidents on the rise, across the country and here in Massachusetts.

The Anti-Defamation League attributed this to the war sparked by the Hamas attacks on Israel.

Western Mass News spoke with Peggy Shukur, the Deputy Regional Director for the ADL in New England, and she told us their main concern is the recent rise of antisemitism on college campuses.

Antisemitic incidents are once again at the forefront of Jewish communities’ concerns.

The Anti-Defamation League has tracked the recent surge which in large part has stemmed from the Hamas attacks on Israel.

“Since October 7th, we’ve seen nearly a 400% increase in antisemitic incidents across the U.S. including assault, harassment and vandalism,” said Shukur.

To break down that 400% increase for you.

The ADL reported a total of 312 antisemitic incidents between October 7 and October 23 of this year alone of which 190 were directly linked to the war in Israel and Gaza.

A big jump from the previous year, with only 64 incidents reported.

On Monday Shukur shared with us one of their main concerns is the rise in antisemitism on college campuses.

Luckily, something that’s not yet heavily impacting colleges across western Massachusetts.

“Sometimes these protests cross the line to violence,” expressed Shukur. “They cross the line from protected speech to violence and they are creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation for Jewish students on campus.

The ADL has also attributed white supremacy to the rise of antisemitism in the past years, with their latest data from March 2022 reporting 204 antisemitic incidents. 152 of which happened in Massachusetts.

Shukur recommends students who wish to express their thoughts to be careful and take every step possible to prioritize safety.

“Ensure that campus security is involved and can create safe spaces for safe expressions of different points of view,” explained Shukur.

She added that, whether you’re a student or not, using your voice for those who can’t stand against hate right now is crucial. But always with safety as top of mind.

“At the end of the day, speaking out against hate directed to any marginalized community, any group, is something that is an obligation on all of us,” added Shukur.

The Biden administration announced plans on Monday to step up protections for students on college campuses, the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security are working with local law enforcement on this.

The Anti-Defamation League has resources on their website to report and track antisemitic incidents near you.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.