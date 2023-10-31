Arraignments held for UMass students arrested during pro-Palestinian sit-in

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The last group of UMass Amherst students, arrested during a pro-Palestinian sit-in last week on-campus, was arraigned on trespassing charges Tuesday morning at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.

Almost a week ago, on Wednesday, students at UMass Amherst protested outside and inside the Whitmore Administration Building on-campus and asked for a meeting with the university’s chancellor, Javier Reyes, regarding the school’s stance on Israel’s war with Hamas. They want the university to part ways with organizations they said profit from war and would like the chancellor to make a public statement in support of Palestinian, Arab, Jewish, and Muslim students at UMass who have been impacted by what’s going on in Israel and Gaza.

“We’re fighting for UMass to like stand for what it says it stands for and we are fighting for UMass to like put the people before the profit. Like, the whole Massachusetts system on their website, that said we are harnessing the revolutionary spirit of Massachusetts and we want to put out into the world a positive social and economic impact and we don’t think that’s possible if the university is partnering with war profiteers,” said UMass student and organizer Toby.

The 57 students arrested and charged with trespassing appeared before a judge in groups. The last of them did so on Tuesday and they all pleaded not guilty. Some of them stayed to speak with Western Mass News and they said they appreciate the support they’ve received from many others in the school community.

“It’s inspiring and it brings us hope. We know that we can win and that we will win. We have the power of the students and many of the faculty and that’s something we are excited and ready to use to our advantage,” said student and organizer Joey Biers-Browne.

They also have support from the community. Some even showing up in court, like Emily Green.

“A lot of the groups that I’m a part of - Racial Justice Rising, Green in Greenfield, Traprock Peace, and Justices Group - we are the community that the students are going to come into and so, we are trying very hard in all of these different groups to put on programs to educate people,” Green said. “They are our future and we are totally wanting to see a better world for them to come out into.”

We reached out to UMass Amherst on Tuesday for a response to the students demands and while we’re still waiting to hear back. Last week, they did share a statement with us that read, in part: “The protestors’ specific demands do not align with the university’s publicly stated positions and policies.”

