Chicopee man arrested in Springfield on gun charges

A Springfield man was arrested after police found two illegal guns on him.
By Samantha Galicki and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee man was arrested after police found two illegal guns on him.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, officers arrived to Buckler Street in Springfield. They said that, when they got there, they saw 33-year-old Carlos Banks holding a loaded gun.

According to police, Banks was allegedly not cooperating with officers and would not drop the loaded gun. Eventually, officers were able to detain him and take him into custody.

Officers then searched Banks’s car and, according to police, they found a second loaded gun. The gun banks was holding had been reportedly stolen out of Springfield and the gun officers found in the car was a large capacity gun, loaded with several rounds of ammunition.

Banks is now facing several of gun and theft-related charges.

