Chilly With a Few Showers (or Flakes) Around Wednesday

By Janna Brown
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A bright and cool end to October with afternoon highs making it into the middle and upper 40s. Clear to partly cloudy skies continue this evening and temperatures will drop off quickly after sunset. Trick or treaters will have light to calm wind, fair skies and temps slipping into the upper 30s by 8pm!

Clouds increase overnight ahead of an approaching coastal low. Most of the night will be dry and cold with lows on either side of 30 degrees. Breezes increase a bit by morning and a few spotty rain or snow showers could be seen!

While some may see their first few flakes of the season, it’s unlikely anything will impact travel. For the valley rain or showers with wet snowflakes mixed in are possible, but not likely. There’s a better shot at snow showers in the high terrain over northern Berkshire County and a light accumulation could occur on the grass, but roads should stay wet. Overall wet weather looks very spotty and we may not see much of anything other than clouds.

Behind the departing coastal low, the coldest air of the season builds in Wednesday night. Temperatures Thursday morning should fall to the lower to middle 20s, giving us our first widespread freeze of the fall. High pressure will continue to build into New England, giving us sunny skies Thursday and Friday with moderating daytime temperatures.

High pressure will keep weather dry and mild this weekend with highs around 60 in the valley. Clouds will mix with sun and we should have a moderate southwesterly breeze to keep the leaves coming down. Our next storm system arrives with rain and wind early next week.

