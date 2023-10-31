Diocese of Springfield adds Reverend C. Victor Carrier to credibly accused list
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Diocese of Springfield has issued an updated list of “credibly accused clergy”.
The late Reverend C. Victor Carrier has been added to the list based on a credible finding by the Diocesan Review Board.
The reported alleged abuse dates back to 1981-1982 involving a minor.
Carrier passed away in 2011.
The allegation being found credible does not mean a finding of guilt.
