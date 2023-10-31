Diocese of Springfield adds Reverend C. Victor Carrier to credibly accused list

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Diocese of Springfield has issued an updated list of “credibly accused clergy”.

The late Reverend C. Victor Carrier has been added to the list based on a credible finding by the Diocesan Review Board.

The reported alleged abuse dates back to 1981-1982 involving a minor.

Carrier passed away in 2011.

The allegation being found credible does not mean a finding of guilt.

