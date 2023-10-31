Surprise Squad
Diocese of Springfield adds Reverend C. Victor Carrier to credibly accused list

By Robin Stockler and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Diocese of Springfield has issued an updated list of “credibly accused clergy”.

The late Reverend C. Victor Carrier has been added to the list based on a credible finding by the Diocesan Review Board.

The reported alleged abuse dates back to 1981-1982 involving a minor.

Carrier passed away in 2011.

The allegation being found credible does not mean a finding of guilt.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

