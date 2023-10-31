Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Easthampton city hall to be temporarily closed Wednesday due to water main shutoff

The building will reopen to the public on Wednesday after closing for several weeks due to...
The building will reopen to the public on Wednesday after closing for several weeks due to health concerns after the city’s board of health issued a notice of violation to the mayor and said their doors must close due to ongoing air quality issues.(Western Mass News)
By Mike Agogliati and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Easthampton city hall will be temporarily closed on Wednesday because of a scheduled water main shutoff with Ludlow Construction.

The work is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Town officials have extended the deadline for real estate and personal property tax payments to Thursday, November 2.

All scheduled night meetings will be able to be held and regular city hall operations will resume on Thursday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Brittany Fitzgerald (Kaminski)
Springfield Police looking for missing woman
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say
FILE - A sign for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in...
Eyedrops from CVS, Rite Aid and others carry possible infection risk, FDA says
Zaylie Neron was last seen on October 26th at 10:30 pm.
Vernon Police issue silver alert for missing 12-year-old girl

Latest News

Check out how to transport firearms and ammunition when traveling:...
Passenger arrested at Bradley Airport after firearm, dozens of rounds of ammunition found in checked bag
A Springfield man was arrested after police found two illegal guns on him.
Chicopee man arrested in Springfield on gun charges
Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper
Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper named Nantucket’s new chief
Happy Halloween from Western Mass News
Send us your Halloween costume pictures!