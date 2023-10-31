Easthampton city hall to be temporarily closed Wednesday due to water main shutoff

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Easthampton city hall will be temporarily closed on Wednesday because of a scheduled water main shutoff with Ludlow Construction.

The work is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Town officials have extended the deadline for real estate and personal property tax payments to Thursday, November 2.

All scheduled night meetings will be able to be held and regular city hall operations will resume on Thursday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.