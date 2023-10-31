Surprise Squad
Elderly couple displaced following Southwick house fire

By Wesley Days, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An elderly couple has been displaced after a house fire on Maple Street in Southwick.

The fire occurred at a home that is less than a mile away from the Southwick Fire Department, which allowed crews to get to the scene quickly

Firefighters arrived on-scene early Wednesday afternoon with mutual aid also called in.

When our Western Mass News crews arrived, it was an active scene with crews still working to get that fire out. Firefighters could be seen working to put the flames out on the second floor of the home. Most of those crews have since left the scene.

We’re told an elderly couple was able to make it out of the home, which has extensive damage. They were not injured, but they are without their home tonight.

Officials have reached out to the Red Cross to work with the family.

Southwick Fire Chief Richard Stefanowicz told Western Mass News that the short distance his crews had to travel stopped the worst-case scenario from happening.

“It definitely made a difference here in being able to control the fire early. We were very fortunate that everybody was out of the house, of course. That would have been our top priority as it is for any fire to look for anybody who might still be in, but we were able to confirm that there was nobody inside the building at that time,” Stefanowicz said.

It’s still unclear what caused the fire, but the fire department, along with the state’s Department of Fire Services, will investigate.

