Hearing for suspended Springfield officer Gregg Bidga continues

By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A hearing continued on Monday for suspended Springfield police officer Gregg Bigda.

The evidence concluded at Monday’s hearing.

Bigda was given the opportunity to express why he believes he has the physical and emotional mental fitness and good character to be a law enforcement officer here in Massachusetts.

”We had numerous witnesses testify that have worked with me day in and day out over the last 30 years testify to my character, my abilities, how I conduct myself on the street my interaction with society with victims with suspects,” explained Bidga. ”I have paid dearly for both of those incidents, I’m still paying to this day and it’s 7 years later I think my career prior to these incidents shows what kind of person I am.”

Post hearing officer, Charles Hely, said he will accept closing arguments by both parties via email by November 8.

