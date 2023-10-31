Holland woman arrested after weekend hit-and-run in Ware

WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holland woman in custody after crashing her car and running from police in Ware over the weekend.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Ware Police responded to reports of a hit-and-run on West Street. When they arrived on-scene, they found a car had crashed into a concrete pillar and the driver had taken off on foot.

A state trooper, assisting on the call, was able to find the driver, Rebecca Cruz, and take her into custody. She was arraigned at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown on Monday for operating under in the influence, fleeing the scene of an accident, and operating a car with a suspended license.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.