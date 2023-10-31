Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Holland woman arrested after weekend hit-and-run in Ware

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Samantha Galicki and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holland woman in custody after crashing her car and running from police in Ware over the weekend.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Ware Police responded to reports of a hit-and-run on West Street. When they arrived on-scene, they found a car had crashed into a concrete pillar and the driver had taken off on foot.

A state trooper, assisting on the call, was able to find the driver, Rebecca Cruz, and take her into custody. She was arraigned at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown on Monday for operating under in the influence, fleeing the scene of an accident, and operating a car with a suspended license.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Brittany Fitzgerald (Kaminski)
Springfield Police looking for missing woman
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say
FILE - A sign for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in...
Eyedrops from CVS, Rite Aid and others carry possible infection risk, FDA says
Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia unveiled a new public safety plan aimed at curbing gun violence....
City officials release new public safety plan in wake of deadly Holyoke shooting

Latest News

A local food pantry in Springfield’s Memorial Square neighborhood is preparing to accept...
Open Pantry preparing for donations ahead of Thanksgiving
Investigators have determined the cause of the fire that burned a home on High Street in Palmer...
Investigators determine cause of Palmer house fire
Check out how to transport firearms and ammunition when traveling:...
Passenger arrested at Bradley Airport after firearm, dozens of rounds of ammunition found in checked bag
A Springfield man was arrested after police found two illegal guns on him.
Chicopee man arrested in Springfield on gun charges