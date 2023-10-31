Investigation underway following a vehicle crash on Severance Street in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Greenfield are responding to a car crash on Monday night.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, officers are on scene for reports of a crash on Severance Street.

The road remains closed and will reopen at around 11 p.m.

Officials ask the public to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

