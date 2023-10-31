Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Investigation underway following a vehicle crash on Severance Street in Greenfield

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Greenfield are responding to a car crash on Monday night.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, officers are on scene for reports of a crash on Severance Street.

The road remains closed and will reopen at around 11 p.m.

Officials ask the public to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
A Kansas couple has been given their money back from an HVAC company for work that reportedly...
Couple gets nearly $30K back from company after reporting incomplete work on home
Massachusetts State Police
Mass. State Police respond to serious crash on I-90 west in Westfield
Brittany Fitzgerald (Kaminski)
Springfield Police looking for missing woman

Latest News

Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
Mont Marie Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center host ‘Trunk or Treat’
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Hearing for suspended Springfield officer Gregg Bidga continues
As tributes continue to pour in for Matthew Perry, we’re moving the focus away from his work as...
Exploring Matthew Perry’s struggles with addiction following his death
Concerns about antisemitic incidents on the rise, across the country and here in Massachusetts.
ADL discusses surge of antisemitic incidents amid Hamas attacks on Israel