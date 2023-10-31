Surprise Squad
Investigators determine cause of Palmer house fire

Investigators have determined the cause of the fire that burned a home on High Street in Palmer...
Investigators have determined the cause of the fire that burned a home on High Street in Palmer on Monday.(Palmer Fire Dept.)
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators have determined the cause of the fire that burned a home on High Street in Palmer on Monday.

Fire officials said that the cause of that fire was improper disposal of smoking materials.

The fire had spread to the second floor by the time crews arrived.

Fortunately, no people were home at the time and a cat was able to be rescued, but a dog was found dead inside.

The American Red Cross is assisting.

