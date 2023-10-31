Lawsuit filed over state’s cap on ‘right-to-shelter’ law for migrant families

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An emergency hearing was held Tuesday afternoon as the Bay State prepares to put a cap on families entering the shelter system starting on Wednesday.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of three families sheltering who, according to lawyers, find themselves on the brink of homelessness due to possible cuts in services to the state’s emergency shelter system.

Over 90 cities and towns across Massachusetts are sheltering nearly 7,300 families, facing housing instability as well as newly arriving migrants.

Hotels and even motels are being used as emergency shelters—the latest in western Massachusetts, the Knights Inn Hotel in Hadley, hosting nine families.

But Governor Maura Healey, who declared a state of emergency back in August based of the surge in migrant families arriving in Massachusetts announced earlier this month that as of November 1, the shelters will not be taking in more people.

On Tuesday, inside a courtroom in Suffolk County, an emergency hearing took place where a judge heard from the group Lawyers for Civil Rights asking for a temporary restraining order to stop the state from undermining the state’s right-to-shelter law.

“With the cap in place, the shelters system will fill up imminently, the defendants have predicted, by possibly the end of the week,” said Jacob Love, staff attorney at Lawyers for Civil Rights. “The families will then be placed on a wait list. Given the emergency nature of the shelter program, this is a lot like the fire department creating a wait list for families with ongoing house fires.”

Attorney Love argued that making any changes to the shelter system starting on Wednesday would be a direct violation of the legislative mandate requiring the state to provide 90 days notice to the legislature before changes go in effect.

The judge asked Assistant Attorney General Kimberly Parr for reason why that notice wasn’t given.

“Why not send the information over consistent with the proviso and give them 90 days to take action?” questioned the judge.

“Two responses to that your honor, one is that there is a question as to whether or not, and we go into this in our brief, it’s not our primary argument, but there is some debate whether or not the notice provision applies in these circumstances,” noted Assistant A.G. Parr. “Both in terms of the particular action that the agency is taking, but more importantly because we are in a time of deficiency.”

The judge in this case has decided to consider every detail and take into account all information submitted in the court on Tuesday and come back on Wednesday with a decision on the temporary restraining order.

