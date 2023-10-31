Mont Marie Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center host ‘Trunk or Treat’

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A “Trunk or Treat” event was held Monday evening in Holyoke.

The event was held at Mont Marie Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center on Westfield Road.

It ran from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Western Mass News spoke with volunteers handing out candy and they told us, events like this are a great way to interact with local residents.

”We really like to give back to the community and we really wanted to engage the kids and families,” said Erica Trudell, a volunteer from Miravista Behavioral Health.

The event also had food, a photo booth, a costume contest and a haunted bus for guests to enjoy.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.