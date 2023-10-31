Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Mont Marie Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center host ‘Trunk or Treat’

By Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A “Trunk or Treat” event was held Monday evening in Holyoke.

The event was held at Mont Marie Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center on Westfield Road.

It ran from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Western Mass News spoke with volunteers handing out candy and they told us, events like this are a great way to interact with local residents.

”We really like to give back to the community and we really wanted to engage the kids and families,” said Erica Trudell, a volunteer from Miravista Behavioral Health.

The event also had food, a photo booth, a costume contest and a haunted bus for guests to enjoy.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
A Kansas couple has been given their money back from an HVAC company for work that reportedly...
Couple gets nearly $30K back from company after reporting incomplete work on home
Massachusetts State Police
Mass. State Police respond to serious crash on I-90 west in Westfield
Brittany Fitzgerald (Kaminski)
Springfield Police looking for missing woman

Latest News

Police in Greenfield are responding to a car crash on Monday night.
Investigation underway following a vehicle crash on Severance Street in Greenfield
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Hearing for suspended Springfield officer Gregg Bidga continues
As tributes continue to pour in for Matthew Perry, we’re moving the focus away from his work as...
Exploring Matthew Perry’s struggles with addiction following his death
Concerns about antisemitic incidents on the rise, across the country and here in Massachusetts.
ADL discusses surge of antisemitic incidents amid Hamas attacks on Israel