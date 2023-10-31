Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper named Nantucket’s new chief

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Jody Kasper, who currently serves as chief of police in Northampton, has been selected as the next chief of police in Nantucket after an extensive search process that began in April.

Kasper has been a part of the Northampton Police Department for more than 25 years.

She will be replacing outgoing Nantucket Police Chief William Pittman, who served as chief for 19 years.

Town officials said that an official start date for Kasper has not yet been determined.

