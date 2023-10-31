Open Pantry preparing for donations ahead of Thanksgiving

Surprise Squad
By Matt Price, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local food pantry in Springfield’s Memorial Square neighborhood is preparing to accept donations just in time for Thanksgiving.

“We have donations that have been coming in and, plus, we get things from the Food Bank and other grocery stores, but pretty much right now, everything that comes in goes out pretty quickly,” said Michael Akers, program director at Open Pantry.

We are a little more than a month into fall and with the holiday season upon us, that means families in need will be looking for food to take home. That especially goes for Thanksgiving and Akers told Western Mass News that he expects high numbers of people to receive items from the pantry.

“I think last year, around this time, we may have had maybe about 2,500 individuals per month. This month, we’re approaching about 3,500 [individuals],” Akers added.

Right now, he told us the need is consistently high and will remain that way. That said, while there is a fair amount of non-perishable items and boxed goods, Open Pantry needs more stuff.

“Canned goods, peanut butters, that type of thing. The only thing we ask is you pay attention to expiration dates and make sure the expiration dates are reasonable,” Akers noted.

Open Pantry is also gearing up for this year’s Mayflower Marathon. After receiving about three tractor trailers of food in 2022, he expects not only the normal canned and boxed non-perishables, but also a specific holiday favorite for the freezers.

“We do get an influx of donations for turkeys that come in, so we try to distribute those turkeys the week prior to Thanksgiving,” Akers said.

If you have any non-perishables to donate, Akers said you can stop by during normal hours of operation to make sure those in need have a happy Thanksgiving. Those hours are Monday through Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2460 Main Street in Springfield.

