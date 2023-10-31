Passenger arrested at Bradley Airport after firearm, dozens of rounds of ammunition found in checked bag
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A male passenger was arrested at Bradley Airport on Monday after TSA found a handgun and dozens of rounds of ammunition in his checked bag.
The firearm was undeclared and improperly packaged, according to officials.
TSA New England posted an image of the firearm on X, previously known as Twitter:
For instructions on safely traveling with a firearm, visit: https://tsa.gov/travel/transporting-firearms-and-ammunition
