Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Passenger arrested at Bradley Airport after firearm, dozens of rounds of ammunition found in checked bag

Check out how to transport firearms and ammunition when traveling:...
Check out how to transport firearms and ammunition when traveling: https://www.tsa.gov/travel/transporting-firearms-and-ammunition(TSA New England)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A male passenger was arrested at Bradley Airport on Monday after TSA found a handgun and dozens of rounds of ammunition in his checked bag.

The firearm was undeclared and improperly packaged, according to officials.

TSA New England posted an image of the firearm on X, previously known as Twitter:

TSA New England posted on X to make those aware how to travel with a firearm.
TSA New England posted on X to make those aware how to travel with a firearm.(TSA New England)

For instructions on safely traveling with a firearm, visit: https://tsa.gov/travel/transporting-firearms-and-ammunition

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Brittany Fitzgerald (Kaminski)
Springfield Police looking for missing woman
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say
FILE - A sign for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in...
Eyedrops from CVS, Rite Aid and others carry possible infection risk, FDA says
Zaylie Neron was last seen on October 26th at 10:30 pm.
Vernon Police issue silver alert for missing 12-year-old girl

Latest News

A Springfield man was arrested after police found two illegal guns on him.
Chicopee man arrested in Springfield on gun charges
Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper
Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper named Nantucket’s new chief
The building will reopen to the public on Wednesday after closing for several weeks due to...
Easthampton city hall to be temporarily closed Wednesday due to water main shutoff
Happy Halloween from Western Mass News
Send us your Halloween costume pictures!