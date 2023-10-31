Passenger arrested at Bradley Airport after firearm, dozens of rounds of ammunition found in checked bag

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A male passenger was arrested at Bradley Airport on Monday after TSA found a handgun and dozens of rounds of ammunition in his checked bag.

The firearm was undeclared and improperly packaged, according to officials.

TSA New England posted an image of the firearm on X, previously known as Twitter:

TSA New England posted on X to make those aware how to travel with a firearm. (TSA New England)

For instructions on safely traveling with a firearm, visit: https://tsa.gov/travel/transporting-firearms-and-ammunition

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.