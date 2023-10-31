Springfield Police urge safety as kids embark on trick-or-treating

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the promise of free candy, safety isn’t always top of mind for children on Halloween, which is why, more than ever, it’s important to follow a few simple trick-or-treating tips.

Children across western Massachusetts will be out and about after dark on Tuesday for Halloween. It’s a fun activity to dress up in costumes to trick-or-treat, but it can turn dangerous in an instant. That’s why, in Springfield, police will be making their presence known throughout local neighborhoods.

“So the superintendent will have the officers out on the street, put on their blue lights whenever they’re around, just to show police presence and that an officer is in the area. The key is we need drivers to be cautious and we need kids to be cautious,” said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

Walsh told Western Mass News that awareness should be top of mind for everyone - kids, parents, and drivers - and the statistics bear that out. Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year and the National Highway Traffic Safety administration reports that Halloween is one of the top three days of the year for pedestrian injuries and deaths. With that in mind, you should never dart out into the street and never assume the oncoming driver can see you.

“Make sure you make eye contact and make sure it’s completely safe to cross the street. That’s some of the biggest things. If you have kids make sure, even in their costumes, if their costumes are dark, maybe put some glow sticks around their wrists, have something flashing that always helps drivers in the area,” Walsh added.

Bottom line on this Halloween night, no matter what your costume is, make sure you can see and be seen and be safe.

If you are trick-or-treating on Tuesday, keep in mind the sun sets at 5:46 p.m.

