Town by Town: Leaders announce grants for Springfield parks, Halloween at Lupa Zoo

By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield and Ludlow.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and other local leaders announcing two major grants for the city on Tuesday.

Those announcements took place at 10:30 a.m. at Blunt Park.

They included a $6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service.

All the funding was made possible thanks to President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, the largest climate investment in our nation’s history.

Lastly, a Halloween event was held at the Lupa Zoo on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Guests were encouraged to wear costumes, and participate in trick or treating.

Children who dressed up received a free small bag of animal feed and candy.

