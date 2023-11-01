Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Drivers get fireworks show on highway after truck crashes into trailer full of fireworks

A collision on a Canadian highway between a semitruck and a pickup truck created an impromptu fireworks display. (Source: Ryan Kuhn/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A collision on a Canadian highway outside of Vancouver resulted in an hour-long light show Thursday night after the crash caused a cargo of fireworks to ignite.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the crash happened when a semitruck collided with a parked pickup truck that was towing a trailer full of fireworks.

Multiple reports said the crash caused the fireworks to go off which resulted in flashes and explosions above the highway.

A portion of Highway 1 was closed for about an hour until the fireworks eventually stopped.

One of the drivers was reportedly taken to the hospital with the crash remaining under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Check out how to transport firearms and ammunition when traveling:...
Passenger arrested at Bradley Airport after firearm, dozens of rounds of ammunition found in checked bag
Holland woman arrested after weekend hit-and-run in Ware
Holland woman arrested after weekend hit-and-run in Ware
Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.
Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher
Lots of sunshine on tap the next few days, but staying very cold at night.
A Cold Start Thursday, but the Start of a Dry, Milder Trend
A haunted hayride in Rhode Island shut down after a teen worker was critically injured in an...
Teen critically hurt in haunted hayride

Latest News

FILE - A Toyota logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, on...
Toyota recalls nearly 1.9M RAV4s to fix batteries that can move during hard turns and cause a fire
Duane "Keffe D" Davis, right, speaks with attorney Ross Goodman in court Thursday, Oct. 19,...
Defendant in Tupac Shakur killing loses defense lawyer ahead of arraignment on murder charge
FILE - Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight makes an appearance at Indiana...
Renowned college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83
President Joe Biden answers a questions as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base,...
Biden and the first lady will travel to Maine to mourn with the community after the mass shooting
FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023,...
Prosecutor cites ‘pyramid of deceit’ by Sam Bankman-Fried; defense lawyer says he’s no monster